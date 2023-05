BODY OF HEADTEACHER WHO DROWNED ON LAKE KARIBA RETRIEVED AND BURRIED

The body of Kalelezyi Headteacher in Gwembe District, Mr Control Bbela, who drowned on Lake Kariba after a boat accident was found (retrieved) on Wednesday May 24, 2023.

This was after a six days search.

The remains of Mr Bbela were buried yesterday Thursday in Siavonga District in Kariba Ward.