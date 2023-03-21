Body Of Missing American Footballer Bryn Hargreaves Found After 14 Months

The body of former rugby league player, Bryn Hargreaves, has been found in America more than a year after he went missing.

According to DailyMail on Monday, the ex-player went missing after failing to show up for work in January 2023, sparking a massive police search.

Bryn was working as a gas and oil pipe safety inspector at the time of his disappearance and was living alone following his divorce from Amy Bombard two years previously.

His brother, Gareth, announced Hargreaves’s death via his Facebook account on Sunday.

He wrote, “RIP Bryn Hargreaves. With incredible sadness, I can confirm after 14 months, we have finally found Bryn.

“We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22. Thanks to all those that have helped in the search.”

His mother, Maria Andrews, also wrote on social media: “Not something I wanted to be sharing. I’m in bits #heartbroken. My beautiful son Bryn. I can’t think of any words to describe the pain.”