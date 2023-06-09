BODY OF MUMBWA MAN DISAPPEARS FROM MORTUARY

THE body of a 29-year-old man who was shot dead in Mumbwa has gone missing from Mumbwa Hospital Mortuary in unclear circumstances.

Mine Simwaka was shot by unknown people and died from gunshot wounds, but it was discovered that his body was missing from the mortuary.

Police have since instituted investigations to establish what could have happened to the corpse.

Central Province Commissioner of police David Chileshe said the report was received from Loyd Palm Kabulwebulwe that his deceased’s nephew’s boy was missing in unclear circumstances.

“Brief facts were that on May 31st, this year Police received a report of Murder in which Mr Mine Simwaka was shot by unknown persons and died from the gunshot wounds. On June 7th at around 08:30 hours a police pathologist Dr Vicktor went to Mumbwa from Lusaka to conduct a postmortem on the same body. When the police and relatives went to the clinic mortuary for the postmortem it was discovered that the body was not in the mortuary,” he said.

Mr Chileshe said in a puzzling state of affairs, the mortuary register was just showing the body was collected by unknown people at unknown date and time ,but on May 31st and was deposited.

Mwebantu