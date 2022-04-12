BODY OF SUZYO NYIKA FOUND IN THE GRAVE

EXHUMATION SHOWS ITS SUZYO BUT DNA TO CONFIRM FOR SURE

The body of Suzyo Nyika who is suspected to have faked his death has been found, buried.

A combined team of officers from OP, Zambia Police and ZNS found the body and exhumed it.

The officers obtained a court order to exhume the body of Suzyo Nyika and undertake DNA in order to certify that indeed he is dead.

Nyika was close to former President Edgar Lungu. The State believes that he is not dead but faked his death and that what was buried are sacks of dollars on his grave.

The operation ended in tears for the State as a combined team State operatives found no dollars but a body in a decomposed state.

It is yet to be proved that indeed Nyika is dead, through DNA.