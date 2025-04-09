Bodyguard pushed me and John General opened my legs, rape victim gives graphic testimony

THE Lusaka Magistrates Court has heard how Lusaka based controversial religious dramatist John Nundwe operating under the stage name Bishop John General allegedly collaborated with his body guard to push his childless congregant onto her bed and forcefully opened her legs.

The victim recognised as EN stood before Magistrate Amy Masoja yesterday and narrated how she was tricked by the self proclaimed prophet of God into going to her matrimonial bed to get a bible not knowing that it was a way of the clergyman getting an opportunity to strip off his clothes from his slim adulterous body as a way of showcasing his pointed biological cucumber once she was out.

EN explained that before she could even get a chance of landing on her bible, John General after hardening his one eyed dangling trouser human snake swiftly called her out “iwe bwela” and the woman quickly obliged.

But to her shock, upon reaching the passage where she had left the horny papa, she looked to her left in her spare bedroom where John General showcased his nakedness to her while seductively licking his lips.

And before she could even scream, the papa’s bodyguard pushed her from behind towards the embrace of the horny charlatan who in turn pushed her onto the bed and swiftly opened her legs and inserted his pointed Zesco pole into her tunnel of pleasure.

“John General told me to go and get the Bible from my master bedroom and before I could come out he called me ‘iwe bwela’ and upon reaching the passage, lo and behold, I saw him completely naked in my spare bedroom,” rape victim testified before court.

“Then his body guard pushed me towards the naked man of God and John General received me by pushing me further onto the bed and opened my legs and inserted his manhood in my vagina.”

She said as the unlawful act was ongoing, she tried to push the 58 year old aside with her hands while telling him to leave her alone but the papa kept telling her that she would also testify like others if he continued eating the victim’s forbidden fruit.

She said he passionately devoured her portal of happiness like an hungry lion.

“He lay on top of me and opened my legs with one of his hands while his leg was laying on my leg. He used his other hand to take his manhood and penetrated inside me while he lay on my thigh. I was just pushing him away on his chest with my hands and with all my might and while he was on top of me, he said I was going to testify as well just like others did,” disclosed the victim.

The victim narrated that she bled heavily on that fateful day and after the ordeal she went straight to bath where she was exposed to blood and a slippery liquid coming out of her vagina.

And as the victim narrated to the court, John General’s light complexioned daughter was heard murmuring and seen glowering (shulukaling) at the woman in disapproval of what she was saying as if to suggest that her father would never do that.

The daughter stayed throughout the time in court hearing how her father allegedly inserted his cucumber into another woman other than her mother while he licked his lips to signal his sexual appetite.

After he appeared in court as he went home, John General while flanked by his wife Mary, daughter and a small group of blinded followers, even had the audacity to tell journalists to watch their steps lest they fell as they captured him.

EN was testifying in a matter in which John General is facing one count of rape contrary to section 132 and 133 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

On November 22, 2023 in Lusaka, the bishop undertook a naked street marathon like a man aimed at outshining sprinter Muzala Samukonga as he tried to escape the wrath of the victim’s husband who caught the clergyman red handed raping his wife.

Afraid of having his bald cornered head separated from his body, the controversial pastor is said to have left behind his flat heel exposed papa shoes, clothes, phones and car and jumped over a wallfence while urinating on himself and the dangling cucumber ferociously whiping the inside of his thighs.

According to reports, the pastor found himself in the situation after the victim who happens to be his follower confided in him stating that she had undergone frequent miscarriages and was desperately in need of a child.

John General then prescribed prayers that he had the right anointing oil and tongues to lead her to the labour room but the prayers should be conducted in the woman’s home.

And so on that fateful day, the man of God arrived in the company of his body guard who is currently on the run.

Upon arrival, John General even asked the watchman to be on the lookout in the sitting room while he went to perform his not so ‘holy’ duties around the house.

According to the victim, the ‘Holy Spirit’ led her bishop to her spare bedroom where he forcefully pinned her down and slept with her.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, April 9, 2025