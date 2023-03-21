BOGUS TRAINING INSTITUTE DEFRAUDS SINAZONGWE COUNCIL K523,000

PRICCA Earth Moving Institute Director, identified as Preston Hamweene, has been arrested for swindling Sinazongwe Council.

Police Deputy Spokesperson, Danny Mwale, who confirmed the arrest to Diamond News says Mr. Hamweene was detained in Lusaka and will be transferred to Sinazongwe District where he will be charged.

Mr. Hamweene fraudulently obtained a contract from Sinazongwe Town Council to train 76 students in earth moving courses and tailoring.

K523,000.00 was paid to PRICCA Earth Moving Institute by Sinazongwe Town Council on pretext that the institution was registered under TEVETA.

An investigation by Diamond News found no physical campus or site for equipping students with earth moving skills linked to PRICCA Earth Moving Institute.

It was further discovered that students who received scholarships for tailoring courses under the Constituency Development Fund were only taken to a tailor operating at Lusaka’s Kaunda Square Stage two market.

Diamond TV