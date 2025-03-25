Bombs found inside a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas

Multiple bomb devices were reportedly found inside a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, on Monday morning as nationwide threats against CEO Elon Musk continue.

According to Mail Online, Austin Police Department officers were called to the electric vehicle showroom just after 8am after an anonymous caller reported that there were bombs placed inside the building.

Authorities rushed to the scene and located multiple ‘suspicious devices’ at the Tesla dealership. The Austin Police Department Bomb Squad were also called to help.

The incendiary devices – which are designed to cause large-scale, explosive violence were taken into police custody without incident, the department said.

It is unclear who planted the devices and when they did so. No arrests have been made.

Police are currently investigating the incident, which comes after a disturbing number of Telsas have been vandalized, burned, and targeted in attacks in recent weeks.

Trump, who bought his own Cybertruck earlier this month, declared the ongoing violence against Tesla as ‘domestic terrorism’

It’s believed that the electric cars have been targeted due to Musk’s role in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Musk is leading the Department of Government Efficiency and has wasted no time slashing federal spending and government employees across the country.

The CEO spoke out about an alleged conspiracy to assassinate him and destroy Tesla, the electric car company that has made him the richest man in the world.

Speaking on Fox News, Musk told Sean Hannity that his attempts to cut government waste and fraud is the reason why certain characters ‘want to kill me.’

‘It turns out when you take away people’s, you know, the money that they’re receiving fraudulently, they get very upset,’ he said.

‘And they basically want kill me because I’m stopping their fraud and they want to hurt Tesla because we’re stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things.’