‘Bombshell’ Geza disowns X account calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation

Firebrand war veteran and Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza, popularly known as “Bombshell,” has distanced himself from an X (formerly Twitter) account that issued a 10-day ultimatum for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign or face unspecified consequences.

On Sunday, Geza held a press conference where he openly called for Mnangagwa’s resignation, accusing him of corruption, nepotism, and tribalism, among other alleged transgressions. Following the conference, an X account under the name “Blessed R Geza” surfaced, continuing attacks against Mnangagwa and further escalating tensions.

However, Geza has denied any links to the account, suggesting that it was created by state agents to discredit him and possibly set him up for arrest on charges of inciting public violence.

“I don’t have an X account. I have never opened one, and I don’t even know how to open it,” Geza said. “I know the state agents are behind this. They should know that I am more trained than them.”

The controversial X account issued a warning that Mnangagwa had 10 days to step down or risk severe consequences, including the possibility of a military attack. By midday yesterday, the account had garnered over 3,500 viewers, further fueling speculation about political tensions within Zanu PF and the security establishment.

Geza’s statements and the subsequent emergence of the X account have raised eyebrows within political circles, given his high-ranking position in Zanu PF. His remarks come amid growing factionalism and internal struggles within the ruling party, with some members increasingly vocal about Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Authorities have not yet commented on the authenticity of the account or whether an investigation into the matter will be launched.

Source – newsday