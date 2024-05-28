BONDHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING DEAL

The government reports Bondholders’ overwhelming participation and the outturn of the voting threshold in favour of Zambia’s debt restructuring deal.

An optimistic Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says the government is pleased on the outcome of the bondholder consent.

Dr. Musokotwane says fiinalizing the agreement, will create fiscal breathing space necessary for Zambia to remain on a trajectory of sustainable economic growth.

The minister has since thanked bondholders for their support and looks forward to finalizing formalities with respect to the consent process in the coming weeks.

This is contained in a statement released by Secretary to the Treasury, Felix Nkulukusa.

PN