By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Bonds shunned!

GRZ Bonds and Treasury Bills are the most risk-free and safest investment instruments, which attract both local investors and international investors.

As seen from the results of the GRZ Bond Tender No.05/2023/BA auction held on May 26,2023, this was yet another failed auction as even banks, with a huge appetite for bonds had limited participation.

I guess they will conduct another auction and persuade National Pensions Scheme Authority and other institutional investors to yet again participate and buy the bond securities to shore up the government targets.

Government has increasingly been financing its budget through domestic borrowings to keep meeting public sector wages and other government programmes through deficit financing by selling government bonds and treasury bills.

With further delays in the release of the IMF Bail-out, and the failure by one of the Bretton Woods Institutions to release the $188million approved after the latest Staff-level Agreement Review, Government has resorted to expanding the budget deficit.

In 2022, the World Bank released $750million in concessional loans. Government has not yet accounted for how this huge loan was utilised.

The Monetary Policy Commitee, at its May 15-l6, 2023 Meeting, decided to raise the Monetary Policy Rate by 25 basis points to 9.50 percent.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Kwacha depreciated by 16.8 percent to an average of K19.52 against the US dollar.

To support the foreign exchange market and in meeting some critical imports, such as, oil and agricultural inputs, the Bank provided US$377.0 million, of which US$186.0 million was from mining tax receipts.