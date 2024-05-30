Borussia Dortmund make move for Man Utd Mason Greenwood

Borussia Dortmund have become the latest club linked with Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, following the conclusion of his loan spell at Getafe.

According to ESPN, Dortmund is considering a summer move for Greenwood but will finalize their decision after the Champions League final against Real Madrid at Wembley on Saturday.

Greenwood had a productive season on loan at Getafe, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

This was his first season back in action after charges of assault, attempted rape, and coercive and controlling behavior were dropped in February 2023 when key witnesses withdrew and new evidence emerged.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus have also shown interest in Greenwood in recent months. While Getafe has expressed a strong desire to retain the English forward, they lack the financial resources to do so.

“I don’t want to talk about that now,” Dortmund sporting director told reporters when pressed on the Greenwood speculation ahead of the upcoming Champions League final.

“Of course we do have our plans for the next season and of course we discuss many scenarios, but nothing for today. Let’s focus, let’s anticipate that match on Saturday and then we’ll see how we move on.”

Mason Greenwood isn’t anticipated to be reintegrated into the Manchester United squad, despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe hinting at a possible return.

However, the club may activate the 12-month extension option in his contract to prevent him from leaving as a free agent in 2025 if they can only arrange a loan deal this summer instead of a permanent transfer.

Previous reports have indicated that Manchester United is seeking up to £50 million ($64 million) for the 22-year-old forward.