FORMER Copperbelt province deputy commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a United Party for National Development supporter in 2016.

Police spokespersoon Rae Hamoonga has told Mwebantu in a statement that Mr Namuswa has been arrested for the offence of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm.

Mr Hamoonga said on December 15, 2016, Mr Namuswa allegedly shot at Peter Masani aged 39 of Kanyama Compound who was at the premises for a court hearing.

“Police have arrested Bothwell Namuswa aged 49 a Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Offense of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm Contrary to Section 224 Subsection (a) of CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on 15th December,2016 at the Lusaka High Court the accused did shoot at Peter Masani aged 39 of Kanyama Compound who was at the premises for a court hearing,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said Mr Namuswa was briefly detained at Woodlands police station and has been released on police bond.

He said the former deputy commissioner will appear in court soon.-Mwebantu