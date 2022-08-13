PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FIRES ECL’S BODYGUARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT
Lusaka-Saturday 13th August 2022
President Hakainde Hichilema has dropped former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s bodyguard Chanda Chisanga and others from the service with immediate effect.
Others include Dr. Fred Mulenga, Donald Mwandila, Luvious Musonda, Edwin Bwanga, Patrick Bili, Edwin Chisi and Bothwell Namusiwa.
Also on the list is former police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo.
This is according to a letter of notice by the Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba backdated to 21st July 2022 written to the Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs and Internal Security.
In REAL national interest.
Longed for this departure from the police service long time ago. However, peace and calm have been restored now and we want many of these kind to leave the police force including ati ndani uyuuu, ,,,,ujeni the helicopter interference men in uniform.