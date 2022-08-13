PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FIRES ECL’S BODYGUARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Lusaka-Saturday 13th August 2022

President Hakainde Hichilema has dropped former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s bodyguard Chanda Chisanga and others from the service with immediate effect.

Others include Dr. Fred Mulenga, Donald Mwandila, Luvious Musonda, Edwin Bwanga, Patrick Bili, Edwin Chisi and Bothwell Namusiwa.

Also on the list is former police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo.

This is according to a letter of notice by the Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba backdated to 21st July 2022 written to the Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs and Internal Security.