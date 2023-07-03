Botswana Govt To Receive 30-50 Percent In Diamond Sales Under Joint Venture With An Anglo American Mining Company

By CIC

THE BOTSWANA GOVERNMENT TO RECEIVE 30-50 PERCENT IN DIAMOND SALES UNDER JOINT VENTURE WITH AN ANGLO AMERICAN MINING COMPANY

The Botswana government and De Beers Group have agreed a new diamond sales deal in which the African country, the world’s No. 1 diamond producer by value, gradually increases the share of rough stones it gets from their joint venture Debswana over the next decade to 50%, the government and the mining company said on Saturday.

The Botswana government and De Beers said they had agreed on a 10-year sales deal for Debswana’s rough diamond production through to 2033, and on a 25-year Debswana mining licence valid until 2054.

Debswana is jointly owned by the Anglo American (AAL.L) unit and the government and has been selling 75% of its output to De Beers, with Botswana’s state-owned Okavango Diamond Co (ODC) taking up the remainder of the stones.

ODC will receive 30% of produce from Debswana from the start of the new contract and this will be scaled up to 50% in the last year of the pact, De Beers and the government said in a joint statement.