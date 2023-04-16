Botswana President Masisi denies planning to fire his vice

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday denied allegations that he planned to replace his deputy Slumber Tsogwane.

This follows speculation that Mr Masisi would fire his deputy after the 2024 general elections.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), President Masisi said Mr Tsogwane had been a hardworking vice-president since his appointment to the position in 2018.

“I’m very comfortable with Slumber taking up the leadership of this country if something happens to me,” Mr Masisi said, adding that there was no vacancy in the vice-presidency.

He said he had never planned with anyone or held any meetings with his cabinet to replace Mr Tsogwane.