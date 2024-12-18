Botswana’s Duma Boko dismisses claims of gifts from Mnangagwa

The Office of Botswana’s recently elected President has vehemently denied allegations that President Duma Boko received cattle or any other gifts from Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. In a strongly-worded statement issued on Tuesday, the Office described the claims as “baseless and unfounded,” asserting that they are a deliberate act of propaganda aimed at misleading the public and tarnishing Botswana-Zimbabwe relations.Starlink internet

The statement clarified that President Boko, who has no involvement in farming or cattle ranching, could not have received such gifts. It labeled the claims as an attempt to detract from the important work being carried out by his administration while also undermining the strong diplomatic ties between the two neighboring countries.

“We urge the public to dismiss these misleading allegations with the contempt they deserve,” the statement read. “These fabrications are designed to distract from the critical work of the government and to sow mistrust between Botswana and Zimbabwe.”

The Office of the President also called on the Botswana Editors Forum to take action against what it referred to as “rogue elements” within the media who engage in misinformation campaigns. It urged the Forum to protect the public from such individuals masquerading as journalists and spreading deliberate falsehoods.

Relations between President Boko and President Mnangagwa were described as “diplomatic and professional,” with both leaders focused on fostering mutual development and enhancing cooperation between Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to maintaining strong and respectful ties with Zimbabwe while emphasizing the importance of accurate and responsible journalism in preserving public trust.





This clarification comes amid growing public interest and speculation surrounding the alleged gifts, which officials have now firmly dismissed as baseless rumors.