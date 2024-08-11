Botswana’s Tebogo to get a 4 bedroom house, $75k after winning first gold medal

Botswana sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo is set to receive significant accolades from both the government and local institutions for his remarkable performance at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Tebogo made a name for himself on August 8, 2024, by clinching the gold medal in the 200m race, marking both the first African victory in this event and Botswana’s inaugural Olympic gold medal.

The achievement has brought immense pride to Botswana, drawing global recognition for Tebogo’s extraordinary accomplishment.

In recognition of his success, the government will award the 21-year-old sprinter a four-bedroom house, as reported by Ghanaian journalist Fentuo Tahiru.

Additionally, Tebogo will receive 1 million Pula ($75,000) from a local company, $3,600 for his performance in the 100m and 200m finals, and $260,000 from various other institutions.

To celebrate Tebogo’s victory, the Botswana government has declared a public half-holiday—an afternoon day-off—on Friday.

Tebogo will continue to represent his country in the Men’s 4x400m relay, set to compete later today, August 10, 2024.