BOTH Bowman Chilosha Lusambo and Joseph MALANJI qualify to RECONTEST the Kabushi and Kwacha Constituency seats respectively declares the Constitutional Court of Zambia.
CANDIDATES WHOSE SEATS WERE NULLIFIED ARE ELIGIBLE TO STAND- CONCOURT
CONCOURT RULES THAT A NULLIFICATION DOESNT CAUSE DISQUALIFICATION
Abridged;
The Constitutional Court majority decision has ruled that candidates whose seats have been nullified are eligible to stand.
The Court also stated that the Constitution specifies the circumstnces under which candidates are disqualified
The Court stated emphasised the difference between nullification and disqualification.
Justice Prof. Margaret Munalula has began to rule a dissenting judgement.
The majority judgement was read by Justice Palan Mulonda.
More Details Coming;
I told you praise singers.
The ECZ is controlled by government of the day.
And that government is controlled by yours truly.
The only way these two unpalatable characters can be dealt with is via solid corruption charges, if any exist. That is the only weapon we have against these PF.
Trouble is we have Soft Chikanda making a mockery of the fight against corruption.
We are expecting Tongas to start insulting the judges in a short while! That’s what they are made of! Insults don’t help people to see progress. Already KBF has become an enemy of Tongas for saying the truth! Walya Iwe, Lusambo and Malanji. No kusamwa kwapwa ba UPND , they know they are headed for humiliating defeats in Kabushi and Kwacha. ECZ should have known better not to listen to outside forces!
Thanks to Tonga president, the Judiciary is free.
At times courts are funny. They fool and creat impression of one to be pompus. Wisdom and knowledge are two diferent things.
Article 72 of our constitution says something stronger if the two will be allowed to contest the Zambia has gone to lawlessness.
Thank you Concourt for doing the right thing…somewhere I read “Justice Prof. Margaret Munalula has began to rule a dissenting judgement.” But kwena!
The Law is an arrse. So if Bowman and Milanji stand and win dubiously again and the court nullifies the results again, they will be free to stand yet again? This Con Cot is useless.
Let them stand and loose comfortably. Otherwise there were not going to stop making noise. Thanks to the now free judiciary
Let them stand and lose. Frankly tgey are not a factor in politics. I have never heard Malanji speak in parliament.
These ConcourtJudges must be arrested. They know very well that these individuals have serious cases before courts and are being given a leeway to stand and commit more criminal cases in their former constituencies.
Are these not the same concourt judges who allowed ECL to stand for a third term? What was the election result? ECL lost. So I trust Zambian voters to know what to do when some candidates illegally participate in an election.
That Concourt should not have been there in the first place, it was Lungu’s creation for the same confusion it is creating and only posterity will judge the masquerades harshly.
Why is it that the only qualified Judge at that Court does not agree with those who were planted as half baked bread by one visionless mungulu? And when they are finally discovered, they will cry persecution.
Well I guess the strategy of being methodical with crooks has failed lamentably. These embarrassing episodes will continue until we get a govt that will give us justice.
For now, sadly it’s the poor to continue footing the bill for these political shenanigans….