BOTH Bowman Chilosha Lusambo and Joseph MALANJI qualify to RECONTEST the Kabushi and Kwacha Constituency seats respectively declares the Constitutional Court of Zambia.

CANDIDATES WHOSE SEATS WERE NULLIFIED ARE ELIGIBLE TO STAND- CONCOURT

CONCOURT RULES THAT A NULLIFICATION DOESNT CAUSE DISQUALIFICATION

Abridged;

The Constitutional Court majority decision has ruled that candidates whose seats have been nullified are eligible to stand.

The Court also stated that the Constitution specifies the circumstnces under which candidates are disqualified

The Court stated emphasised the difference between nullification and disqualification.

Justice Prof. Margaret Munalula has began to rule a dissenting judgement.

The majority judgement was read by Justice Palan Mulonda.

