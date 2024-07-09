BOWMAN FACES TAX EVASION

AN AMENDED indictment in a case former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo is facing 10 criminal allegations has shown that the politician allegedly evaded tax amounting to US$11,000 and K7,500.

This is in a case Lusambo and his wife, Nancy, are facing 10 counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, corrupt acquisition of public property and tax evasion.

They pleaded not guilty before Lusaka magistrate Faides Hamaundu,who sits before an Economic and Financial Crimes Court.

Daily Mail