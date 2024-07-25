BOWMAN HAILS ECL FOR FIRING MEMBERS OF HIS CABINET THAT FAILED TO EXECUTE THEIR MANDATE IN HIS TIME.

….. As he faults Mr Hakainde Hichilema for failing to fire corrupt and failed ministers.

Former Lusaka Province Minister Hon Bowman Lusambo has paid a glowing tribute to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for being proactive in seven years as President of the Republic of Zambia.

He says that President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to fight against corruption speaks for itself as he oftenly took action whenever any of his cabinet members were caught up in corruption or any other issues.

“ President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was great as President of the Republic of Zambia, he ensured that he fired members of his cabinet that were caught up in any corruption related issues or even failure to run their ministries” Hon Lusambo said.

Hon Lusambo recounted how President Edgar Lungu then fired Minsters like Chishimba Kambwili, Chitalu Chilufya, Moses Mawere, Emerine Kabanshi, Felix Mutati and a lot more to ensure that the people of zambia got the good stewardship that they deserved.

Hon Bowman Lusambo who is also PF Member of Central Committee has told Mr Hakainde Hichilema to fire failed Minister of Lands Sylvia Masebo as opposed to transferring her from one ministry to the other.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Hon Lusambo indicted Ms Masebo for absolute failure to run the ministry of health from the time she was appointed to the ministry in 2021.

He says that it is time wasting on the part of Mr Hakainde Hichilema to keep swapping ministers who have clearly failed to fulfill the duties of their mandated offices.