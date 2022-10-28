BOWMAN LUSAMBO ACCUSED OF FRUSTRATING KABUSHI MP BERNAND KANENGO USING COUNCILORS

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The UPND in Ndola District has accused former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo of using Patriotic Front councilors in the constituency to frustrate the efforts of current area Member of Parliament Bernard Kanengo.

UPND Ndola District spokesperson David Zimba has alleged that Mr. Lusambo is using the eight PF councilors in Kabushi to push his political agenda thereby making it difficult for the current Member of Parliament to work with the councilors.

Mr. Zimba has since advised the councilors to work with Mr. Kanengo in order to develop Kabushi which he says has lagged behind in terms of development.

And when contacted for a comment, former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says PF councilors in Kabushi Constituency will continue to push the PF`s pro-poor agenda.

PHOENIX NEWS