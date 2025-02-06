BOWMAN LUSAMBO AGAIN DENIED BAIL AS LEGAL BATTLE CONTINUES



FORMER Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has once again failed in his bid to secure bail pending appeal after being convicted and sentenced to four years in prison on corruption and tax evasion charges.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Court at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court found Mr. Lusambo guilty of the offenses, leading to his sentencing.





Dissatisfied with the ruling, Mr. Lusambo filed an appeal before the High Court, requesting bail on the grounds that his appeal had a high chance of success.





However, in a ruling delivered by judges of the High Court’s Economic and Financial Crimes Court, the court denied his request, stating that he had not met the required threshold to be granted bail.