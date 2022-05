BOWMAN LUSAMBO ARRESTED

Kabushi PF member of parliament, Bowman Lusambo, has been nabbed at the Lusaka Magistrates Court where he was appearing for mention in a case he is jointly charged with his wife, Nancy, for possession of properties suspected of being proceeds of crime.

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC has been looking for Mr. Lusambo weeks after his Chamba Valley properties were seized by the commission.

