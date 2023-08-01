BOWMAN LUSAMBO BACKS DELAYS TO ANNOUNCE NEW INVESTORS FOR MOPANI AND KCM

Former Copperbelt Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says the delay to announce the future of Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines shows how government has the interest of the Zambian people at heart.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of Let the People Talk program this morning, Mr. Lusambo charged that it would have been suicidal for Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe to announce the new investor especially for KCM.

Mr Lusambo says the delay signifies that the Minister is trading careful to ensure that the investor who will be allowed to run Mopani and KCM serves the interests of Zambians and miners on the Copperbelt.

Mr. Lusambo adds that Copperbelt residents should look at the delay to give KCM back to Vedanta as an answered prayer alleging that the investor is only interested in serving his personal agenda.

Meanwhile, a Consortium of Civil Society Organizations championing the revamping of the mining industry in Zambia will on August 12th 2023 hold a peaceful protest to state house to engage president Hakainde Hichilema over the delay by government to resolve issues around KCM and Mopani.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director Samuel Banda explained that due to Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe’s failure to unlock KCM and Mopani Mines, the CSOs have no choice but to engage president Hichilema and are hopeful that the head of state will resolve this issue once and for all.

At the same briefing, Zambians for Unity Peace and Development president Ronnie Jere said the CSOs are shocked that government has continued to delay to resolve issues surrounding Mopani and KCM despite the extremely harsh economic challenges as a result of the non-functionality of the two strategic assets.

Credit :PHOENIX NEWS