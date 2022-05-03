By GEORGE CHOMBA

Bowman Lusambo, the former Lusaka Minister, has been charged and arrested on an offence which carries a jail sentence of seven years if convicted.

The Anti- Corruption Commission has charged and arrested Mr Lusambo for allegedly attempting to interfere with a witness.

Mr. Lusambo, 45, of Chamba Valley area in Lusaka, has been charged with three counts of attempting to interfere with a Witness contrary to section 112 (1) (b) as read with section 389 (1) of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Section 112 subparagraph 1 of the Penal Code states that; Any person commits a felony who in order to obstruct the due course of justice, dissuades, hinders or prevents any person lawfully bound to appear and give evidence as a witness from so appearing and giving evidence, or endeavours to do so; is liable to imprisonment for seven years.

Details of the three counts are that, Mr. Lusambo between 7th February, 2022 and 7th April 2022, did endeavour to dissuade or prevent three named persons to give evidence as witnesses before a court of law in order to obstruct the due course of justice.

He has also been charged in line with section 389 subparagraph 1 which states that; When a person, intending to commit an offence, begins to put his intention into execution by means adapted to its fulfilment, and manifests his intention by some overt act, but does not fulfil his intention to such an extent as to commit the offence, he is deemed to attempt to commit the offence.

Credit: Diamond TV