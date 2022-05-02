THROWBACK May 2, 2017

Bowman Lusambo: Fifth anniversary of being a Dr!

COPPERBELT Province minister and Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has been conferred with an honorary doctorate in public administration for his contribution to the growth of democracy in Zambia.

At the honorary award ceremony held in Pretoria, South Africa over the weekend by the Pan African Missionary Association, an affiliate of St Thomas-A-Beckett University of Canterbury, Kent in England, Dr Thinus Van Dyk said Lusambo is a true inspiration for many young people in Zambia and across the world.

Dr Dyk said the University has closely been following Lusambo’s political activities and has been impressed by his strong commitment to uplifting the lives of the vulnerable in society especially young people.

He said the honorary doctorate should serve as a motivation for other young people in Africa to rise and contribute to the development of the continent.

And Dr Johnny Johnson said Lusambo’s political activism should encourage young people to venture into politics as a way of serving humanity.

Dr Johnson said the doctorate in public administration conferred on Lusambo is a demonstration of appreciation for his work.

Commenting on the development, Lusambo said the gesture was humbling.

He thanked President Edgar Lungu for entrusting young people with leadership roles in his administration.

“The doctorate should motivate me do even work more for the people of Zambia, especially my fellow youths,” said Lusambo.

“This would not have happened if it weren’t for the sound vision of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who saw leadership potential in me and appointed me to administer affairs of a very sensitive province.”

Kalemba