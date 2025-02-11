Bowman Lusambo fires Makebi Zulu and other lawyers representing him. He has opted to be representing himself in court.

Drama in court as Lusambo suddenly fires lawyers



CHIEF resident magistrate Davies Chibwili’s courtroom at the Lusaka Magistrates Court was this morning treated to some unexpected drama as jailed former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo dismissed his lawyers.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1635FVLdYS/?mibextid=oFDknk



As Lusambo took the stand to defend himself in a case where he is charged with possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, the Bulldozer announced that he would hence forth represent himself.



This announcement meant the automatic dismissal of Charles Changano and Nkula Botha from D Findlay Associates.



The sudden and awkward termination left Changano who was in court scrambling to gather his belongings and make a swift exit, creating an uncomfortable silence over the courtroom.



Luckily for Botha, he was not before court to experience the awkward moment.



Lusambo has been behind bars since last November when the Luanshya Magistrate’s Court handed him a two-year jail term with hard labour for unlawful wounding.



He was also condemned to four years imprisonment with hard labour for corruption related charges by the Lusaka Magistrates Court.



Lusambo’s repeated bail applications have not been successful.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 10, 2025