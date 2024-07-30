Bowman Lusambo found with another case to answer over properties worth more than K22m

BOWMAN FOUND WITH ANOTHER CASE TO ANSWER



Former LUSAKA Province Minister BOWMAN LUSAMBO has been found with a case to answer in a matter where he is charged with two counts of possessing properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.



LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate CHIBWILI has consequently put Mr. LUSAMBO on defence.



Magistrate CHIBWILI has ruled that a prima facie case has been established against Mr. LUSAMBO to warrant putting him on defence .



He has recounted that according to the prosecution’s evidence, Mr. LUSAMBO’s properties deemed to be proceeds of crime are valued at 22.8 million Kwacha against his income status of 8.5 million Kwacha between May 2015 and December 2021



He has also underlined that Mr. LUSAMBO did not discredit the prosecution’s evidence during cross examination.



This is in a matter where Mr. LUSAMBO has been charged with two counts of Possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.



It is alleged that on a date unknown but between May 1, 2015, and December 31 2021 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown possessed properties deemed to be processed of crime.



Meanwhile, Mr. LUSAMBO and his wife NANCY were yesterday put on defence in another case where they are slapped with 10 counts of possessing properties deemed to be proceeds of crimes.