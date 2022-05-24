A Kasama based clergyman has commended former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for apologizing to the Head of State.

Pastor Chileshe Musonda of Mountain of Faith Ministries says the move made by Mr. Lusambo to apologize and seek forgiveness from the Republican President is a mark of true Christianity.

“Zambia is a Christian nation and the direction that Mr. Lusambo has taken is symbolic of a Christian.” He said.

And Pastor Musonda has since advised other politicians in the country to learn from the Kabushi law maker, and endeavor taking the route of peace for the sake enhancing development in the country.

The clergyman further urged the politicians to refrain from practicing politics of hate, but instead thrive on working together for the good of the country.

Pastor Musonda said this in an interview with ZANIS in Kasama today.

Recently, Kabushi law marker Bowman Lusambo apologized and sought forgiveness from President Hakainde Hichilema over the unjustified attacks that he had been making.