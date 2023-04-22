Bowman Lusambo Has Accussed UPND Of Stealing Votes And Apportioning Some To Socialist Party To Create A Perception That PF Is Finished

LUSAMBO GIVES BIZARRE EXPLANATION FOR PF LOSES TO UPND AND SP

Bowman Lusambo has given the most bizarre explanation for the PF loses in the by-elections, not only to the ruling UPND but the Socialist Party (SP), accusing the UPND of stealing votes and apportioning some to SP to create a perception that PF is finished.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the PF loses from yesterday’s three by-elections not only to the UPND but SP, which is now becoming all too common in the by-elections following the 2021 general elections, Lusambo claimed that the UPND was working with police and ECZ to steal the elections in favour of UPND.

Asked if the loses should raise serious concern in the former ruling party that they are now trailing third, Lusambo said: “That is very true. They should raise serious concern.”

However, Lusambo went ahead to claim that “the truth of the matter is that UPND have failed to marshal the numbers” and have now resorted to using the police and ECZ, saying he was denied by the police from conducting campaigns in Chililabombwe, just as ECZ denied him and Joe Malanji from re-contesting the Kabushi and Kwacha seats.

He said what Zambians were seeing was not a pure reflection of the people, as it was not clear how many votes the PF had for instance from the recent elections.

Lusambo said the UPND was stealing votes and allocating some to SP to create an impression that the PF… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lusambo-gives-bizarre-explanation-for-pf-loses-to-upnd-and-sp/