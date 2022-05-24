Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has reconciled with MMD President Dr Nevers Mumba.

This followed a reconciliatory meeting held on Sunday evening at which the two agreed to forget the past misunderstandings and reconcile.

Mr. Lusambo was a close ally of Dr Mumba in the MMD but the two fell out and Mr. Lusambo ended up joining the PF.

The reconciliation was part of Mr. Lusambo’s move to make peace with those he may have injured.

The development was confirmed by Mr. Lusambo’s campaign manager Mathews Ngosa who attended the three hour meeting.

Mr. Ngosa explained that the two political leaders also pledged to maintain cordial relations in their approach to politics.

At the same meeting, Mr. Lusambo apologized for the political misunderstandings that may have occurred in his past dealings with Dr Mumba.

“The meeting was initiated by Mr. Lusambo, he felt the need to apologise to Dr. Mumba in a similar manner he has apologized to the Head of State President Hichilema and Dr Mumba gracefully accepted the apology,” Mr Ngosa said.

He said Dr Mumba agreed with Mr. Lusambo’s new approach to politics driven by love and national unity.

“Dr Mumba was happy with Mr. Lusambo’s new approach to politics, he said he has always believed in Mr. Lusambo’s political capabilities but that he has concerns over the brutal and militant approach he sometimes used in the past and that he is happy we was now new a new page.”

Mr. Ngosa said the MMD President emphasized the need for Zambians to adopt clean and value based politics.

“Dr Mumba spoke on the need to promote clean politics based on the need for national unity and promotion of peace, he believes there is no need yo insult one another even if we are seeking to serve the same people.”