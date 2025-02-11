

Convicted former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, has reversed his decision to ‘fire’ his lawyers who were representing him in a case he is charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, Chomba Musika reports.



Yesterday, Mr Lusambo dropped his defence lawyers who included Charles Changano and opted to address the court in person.



But in somewhat dramatic affairs, when he appeared in court on Tuesday morning, the court heard that he had since changed his mind.



He is appearing before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili in a case Mr Lusambo is charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.



Mr Lusambo is also currently saving a four-year jail term imposed on him in November after he was found guilty of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime and tax evasion.



CREDIT :Zambia Daily Mail