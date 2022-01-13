PARAMOUNT CHIEF MUSHILI AND SENIOR CHIEF LESA OF THE LAMBA TRIBE OF THE COPPERBELT HAVE SAID THAT HON.BOWMAN LUSAMBO IS BEING PERSECUTED BECAUSE HE IS THE ONLY ACTIVE LAMBA LEADER.

The two Lamba senior chiefs categorically said that their son is innocent until proven guilty.

They described the whole situation as unfortunate and a political persecution of all Lambas meant to silence them.

They also said that the persecution is meant to intimidate all would be Lamba politicians not to speak out on matters that concerns the Zambian people and the Lambaland in general.

They also put it on record that Copperbelt” Lambaland” has suffered a lot at the hand of privatisation which left its people impoverished and living below the poverty acceptable levels.

However,another senior chief Nkana and Lumpuma both of Lufwanyama district mentioned that, they are closely monitoring and following the all situation until their son is given freedom.

Courtesy of:

LAMBA-LIMA SWAKA ORGANISATION.