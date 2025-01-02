BOWMAN LUSAMBO RENEWS BAIL APPLICATION IN HIGH COURT

LUSAMBO RENEWS BAIL APPLICATION IN HIGH COURT



Former Kabushi Patriotic Front member of Parliament, Bowman Lusambo, has renewed his bail application in the High Court. This comes after his initial bail application was denied by the Luanshya Magistrate Court on November 6, 2024.





Lusambo was sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labor for unlawfully wounding political opponents during the 2019 Roan Constituency Parliamentary by-election. He was also acquitted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.





In his renewed bail application, Lusambo’s lawyers argued that the chances of his appeal being successful were high, and that he was not a flight risk. The High Court is yet to make a ruling on the application.





It’s worth noting that Lusambo has also been sentenced to four years imprisonment on corruption-related charges, and has appealed against this sentence in the Lusaka High Court.