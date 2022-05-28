I am now on leave and will restrict my political debates to parliament, says Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo.

Reacting to UPND’s Costain Chilikwazi who asked him not to restrict his apology to President Hakainde Hichilema but all the Zambian people whose feelings he said Lusambo has injured, the former Lusaka Province minister said he would not be drawn into some political debates outside Parliament but through parliament, where he enjoys some Parliamentary privileges to comment on governance issues and other matters of national importance.

“I can’t say anything at the moment. I am currently on leave wh… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/im-now-on-leave-lusambo/