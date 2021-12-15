POLICE DETAIN NAKACINDA

December 15, 2021 – Police in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from Raphael Mangani Nakachinda aged 43 of farm number 1794 Kafue district.

This in regard to the statement he issued at High Court grounds on December 13, 2021 and the interview he had on one of the radio stations in Lusaka.

He has been warned and cautioned for the offence of Defamation of the President contrary to section 69 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. He is currently detained in Police custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relation Officer