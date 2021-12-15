POLICE DETAIN NAKACINDA
December 15, 2021 – Police in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from Raphael Mangani Nakachinda aged 43 of farm number 1794 Kafue district.
This in regard to the statement he issued at High Court grounds on December 13, 2021 and the interview he had on one of the radio stations in Lusaka.
He has been warned and cautioned for the offence of Defamation of the President contrary to section 69 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. He is currently detained in Police custody.
Danny Mwale
Deputy Police Public Relation Officer
Nakachinda needs to change otherwise at the late is moving it is very dangerous. We need opposition party but let us advice nakachinda well.
Yes so that he can also bring a mattress for you when you are detained bowman.
BOWMAN’S ACTION OF PROVIDING A MATTRESS FOR NAKACHINDA IS AN ADMISSION THAT PF NEVER CARED FOR POLICE CELLS
What he’s doing is not politics, but total stupidity with no regards to his family as a father. This for what? In zambia to day.