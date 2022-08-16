BOWMAN LUSAMBO THREATENS TO REPORT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT MINISTER TO ACC IF SHE GOES AHEAD TO DISTRIBUTE SOCIAL CASH TRANSFERS IN KABUSHI

By Patricia Male/Tinkerbel Mwila

Former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has threatened to report Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba to the Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC-if she goes ahead to distribute social cash transfers to Kabushi residents.

Mrs Mwamba is today scheduled to conduct a distribution exercise of social cash transfers to thousands of poor people in Kabushi.

But Mr. Lusambo says the move is aimed at influencing the outcome of the upcoming by-election further saying the by election period is very short and suggested that the ministry can still disburse the funds right after the election.

He has insisted that taking advantage of the by-election to distribute cash payments is an act of electoral corruption.

But Minister of Community Development Doreen Mwamba has clarified that her visit to the Copperbelt is not targeting the scheduled by elections in the province and that the visit to the province was a scheduled trip to implement social protection programs.

Ms. Mwamba was speaking in Ndola today when she paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo.

