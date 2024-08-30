BOWMAN LUSAMBO VISITS CHILANGWA AND CHITOTELA



Patriotic Front PF Member of Central Committee Hon Bowman Chilosha Lusambo and Central Province PF Chairperson Hon Billy Sichamba have visited PF Kawambwa MP Hon Nickson Chilangwa, Pampashe MP Hon Ronald Chitotela, Kawambwa town Mayor and others who are incarcerated at Mkukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe.





Hon Chitotela, Kawambwa Mayor and Hon Chilangwa have spent 50 days in Prison.





Hon Lusambo was happy to find the three leaders and their co accused in high spirits as they encourage him and the rest of the PF leaders who are not imprisoned to continue to stick together and provide the necessary leadership that the Zambian people desire.