FORMER Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo popularly known as ‘the bulldozer’ has been arrested for allegedly interfering with a witness.

Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Mr Lusambo has been charged and arrested for attempting to interfere with a witness.

She said Mr Lusambo, 45, of Chamba Valley area in Lusaka, has been charged with three counts of attempting to interfere with a witness contrary to section 112 (1) (b) as read with section 389 (1) of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

“Details in the three counts are that, Mr. Lusambo, on dates unknown but between 7th February 2022 and 7th April 2022, in order to obstruct the due course of justice did endeavor to dissuade or prevent three named persons to give evidence as witnesses before a court of law,”Mrs Chibwe said.

She said Mr Lusambo has since been detained and will appear in court soon.

(Mwebantu)