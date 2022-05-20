BOWMAN LUSAMBO’S APPLICATION TO REFER CASE TO CONCOURT DISMISSED

The Defence applied to have the matter referred to the Constitutional Court for determination of whether the Republican President commenting on this matter, affected the independence of the Judiciary and the right to a fair trial of the accused- Bowman Lusambo and his wife Nancy Lusambo.



The Court dismissed the application for lacking merit as the Court operates independently and therefore cannot be swayed or interfered with from comments of the public.



The Defence attempted to adjourn the matter to 27th July but the Court rejected the application and adjourned it to the pre- set date- 24th May 2022.