LUSAMBO’S SISTER IN LAW ARRESTED FOR FORGERY AND TAKING PECUNIARY ADVANTAGE FOR EARNING A SALARY AND ALLOWANCES AT ZESCO





29 year old patience Manase a student from University of Zambia who has been arrested by ACC and slaped with 7 counts for forgery of a School Certificate and uttering false documents is also believed to have used the said fake full grade twelve certificate to gain employment at ZESCO between 2016 and 2019 as an Assistant Call Centre Agent and Assistant Customer Care Officer and did obtain pecuniary advantage in the form of salaries and allowances amounting to K429, 972.68.