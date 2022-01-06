BOWMAN LUSAMBO’S WITCHCRAFT THREATS ON PRES. HICHILEMA A CRIME.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s ‘life threats’ against President Hakainde using ‘witchcraft’ must be investigated.

The Zambian people must not take lightly Mr. Bowman Lusambo’s threats that he is going to look for ‘Witchcraft’ to deal with President Hakainde Hichilema simply because he does not like him.

It is in public Domain that former Patriotic Front Ministers and senior Party officials find pleasure in using Witchcraft as exposed by Prophet Seer 1 that they collected ‘Do as i say power from him, Black rings and other charms’ to confuse Zambians to vote for them in 2016.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s life is under threat because Mr. Lusambo made a confession on live broadcast while appearing on Diamond TV Tuesday night.

The head of state is a divorted Christian who is also an elder in the Seventh Day Adventist and does not believe in witchcraft.

It is the duty of the Law enforcement agencies to quickly investigate Mr. Lusambo’s life threats againist the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Lusambo must be made to explain how he is going to use witchcraft to deal with the life of President Hakainde Hichilema because Witchcraft is part of PF DNA since 2016 as exposed by Seer 1.

To God & Country!