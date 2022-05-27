BOWMAN MUST SEARCH HIS SPIRIT BEFORE WE ACCEPT HIS APOLOGY- WALLEN HINYAMA

They say a true and sincere apology offers real regret and remorse for actions committed, and carries a promise that one won’t do it again.

However, as Copperbelt Youths we have taken Mr Bowman’s apology as a quick “I’m sorry” without really thinking about it, because he wants to move on or simply have his own way politically from his crimes. Just few hours after his apology, Mr Lusambo decided to take our Lusaka Provincial Youth Chairman Anderson Banda to court for providing moral support to the Republican President H.E Mr Hakainde Hichilema during the court case. To Mr Lusambo this is wrong because he doesn’t like any one supporting our President.

We therefore find it difficult to accept Mr Lusambo’s apology because he still filled up with jealous and bitterness over the Republican President as indicated from his unrepentant action of taking our colleagues to Court for providing moral support to the same person whom he apologized to.

As Copperbelt Youths, we promise to stand by the Republican President and the Lusaka Youth Chairman Anderson Banda. We further want to warn Mr Lusambo to stop his provocative politics because we are hosting his dwelling Constituency and he may abandon his Parliamentary duties for fear of being disciplined by Copperbelt Youths.

Lastly we want to encourage Mr Lusambo to rethink through his bad behavior as it will soon land him in trouble with Copperbelt Youths whom he has injured on several occasions.

Issued by//

Wallen Hinyama

Copperbelt Youth Chairman