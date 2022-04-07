Pilato writes…

Okay but zoona things have changed. A few months ago, this guy would have been beaten by thugs from intercity, Kanganja would have unleashed the military police on him and Tutwa Ngulube would have demanded that his bones be broken.

This is the guy that called youths and artists names for protesting and demanding for the freedom to express themselves on matters of interest to them. Today he is there enjoying the same freedom he so wanted to take away from others who held a different view from his.

Lesson is; Being in power is like sitting in a mango tree, no matter how sweet the mangos may be, you will one day come down.