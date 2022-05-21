BOWMAN TAKE YOUR APOLOGY TO KABUSHI AND STOP DRAGGING THE HEAD OF STATE IN YOUR STUPIDITY.

On behalf of North Western Province Youths, we want to state that the apology by Mr Bowman Lusamba is a mockery to the Head of State as it is more like butter on a loaf of bread.

We want to state that the only thing Bowman and his fellow clique must do is to accept that they lost power and that Mr Hakainde Hichilema is the Republican president who should be respected at all cost as enshrined in the constitution of Zambia.

Mr Bowman should know that our respect for the rule of law and order as guided by the Head of State should not be taken for granted and that the trajectory of always dragging the Head of State into their madness is something that as youths don’t entertain and will not entertain going forward.

We all know that UPND and his excellence President Hakainde Hichilema were given a mandate of five (5) years to deliver and revamp the economy of this country .

We want to state that Bowman will not fool anyone but he can do well together with his fellow cliques to take introspection as young politicians.

People power.

Bruce kanema

UPND North western Province Youth Chairperson