BOWMAN, WIFE ESCAPES CONTEMPT OF COURT CUSTODY

Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and wife Nancy have escaped contempt of court custody after the Economic and Financial Crimes Court issued a bench warrant against them in a corruption trial.

The accused people who were faced with the said court warrant after missing a court session on June 12th, 2024 apologised to the court saying their actions were not deliberate.

In making the ruling, magistrate Faides Hamaundu revoked the accused’s bench warrant giving the accused people a benefit of doubt as it was their first time to miss a court proceeding.

In this matter, Mr. Lusambo is among other charges accused of concealing some properties in Lusaka’s Silverest Gardens worth over 280,000 dollars in his wife’s name Nancy Manase which properties are alleged to have been unlawful acquired.

Diamond TV