By Ezrah shapi

21/05/2022.

They say that! Lion’s spirit never change and the first cut is the deepest. Bowman Lusambos apology is just a mare way of trying to sugarcoat things in seeking for public sympathy from the power’s that be considering that his likely headed for serious investigations to disclose his wealth.

Bowman Lusambos apology should have come through well by surrendering the illegally acquired public resources, other than the one leandered which should be treated as incomplete and crooked.

The case of Lusambo involves the general public who are the custodians hence his apology should not be directed to an individual but to both parties the President and to the Nation since it’s involving the plundering of public resources which is for the Zambian people.

Bowman should not fool the Zambian people by pretending to be on his knees to the President helpless and defeated when the Zambian people are eagerly awaiting for the full disclosure of what was illegally obtained from them to be surrendered back since there is no shame in doing the right thing at a right time.

This drives as back to the reasons why the Zambian people voted out the PF from power due to excessively mismanagement of public resources and Zambians are highly expectant, overwhelmed and encouraged with the leadership of president Hakainde Hichilema’s stance towards the fight against Corruption with no doubt that whatever stolen from the public will be returned back nothing apart from accepting mare apologies to plunderes who are seeking for refugee from being prosecuted.

Yes we do appreciate the reconciliation and reuniting path the Republican President has chosen but that olive brand should not be extended to the rooters of public resources from prosecution hence Lusambo must face the law

Ezrah Shapi

Provincial Youth IPS

North Western Province.