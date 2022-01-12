Simon Mwewa Lane Television



BOWMAN’S VAST WEALTH

There’s nothing wrong with entrepreneurship.

BUT… there’s everything wrong with blatant corruption and the use of one’s government position to amass unexplained wealth.

Allegedly, Mr. Lusambo has a looooooooooong list of unexplained properties and yet he has the audacity to deflect attention by mentioning the IMF.

Bwana the IMF has nothing to do with your alleged plunder.

When you go to shoprite and as you are getting ready to pay for your groceries, you look at the cashiers and say….”I can’t pay for these groceries because DSTV is over subscribed”. The two issues are completely UNRELATED.

The presence of the IMF in Zambia has nothing to do with the vast unexplained wealth that you amassed during the tyrannical reign of The Notorious Patriotic Front [ NPF ]

