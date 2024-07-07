Boxer Ryan Garcia expelled by WBC for using racial slurs against Black people 

American professional boxer, Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the World Boxing Council after he repeatedly used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in comments livestreamed on social media.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced the penalty against Garcia on the social media platform X.

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization,” Sulaiman posted. “We reject any form of discrimination.”

Garcia posted an apology of sorts on X.

“I was trolling I want all the killing to stop,” Garcia wrote. “I love everyone sorry if I offended you.”

Oscar De La Hoya, who promotes Garcia, denounced Garcia’s comments in a social media post on Friday.

“There is no room for hate or intolerance at my company. Period. I condemn Ryan’s words in the strongest terms possible,” the statement said. “I see that he has apologized, and that is a start – but it is only a start to earn back the trust and respect of those of us who have and continue to support him. We hope Ryan will use the time he has away from the sport to work through the issues he has publicly discussed. We stand ready to help in whatever we can.”

Last month, the result of Garcia’s shock-upset victory over Devin Haney in April was changed to a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The New York State Athletic Commission also suspended Garcia for a year and said he would have to forfeit £790,000 ($1m) he made on the fight and pay a $10,000 fine.