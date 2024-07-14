Boxer Ryan Garcia has released a two-minute apology video to his ex-wife Andrea Celina

Boxer Ryan Garcia has released a two-minute apology video directed primarily at his ex-wife Andrea Celina, days after a video allegedly showing him vandalizing her home went viral.

In the video, Garcia expresses remorse and announces he is seeking help.

“I came on here just to say I’m sorry. Andrea, you’re the mother of my children and somebody I’ll always have love and respect for,” Garcia, also known as KingRy, said. “I retract all my statements about her. She never stole money from me. She never did wrong by me. She never cheated on me.”

Garcia continued, “We weren’t together, so right there, she’s not a cheater. She’s a great woman.”

This apology follows allegations that the 24-1 boxer berated Celina for supposedly cheating on him and causing damage to their home. Garcia has also been accused of destroying their house during the incident.

Currently, Garcia is serving a boxing suspension after testing positive for a banned substance following his fight against Devin Haney. Despite Garcia’s strong performance, the match was ruled a “no contest.”

The 25-year-old from California admitted he has “lost everything” and emphasized his need to seek help. “In the next couple of months, you’re gonna see a change,” Garcia stated.

Garcia has had a tumultuous few months. Beyond the drama with his ex-wife and the Haney fight, he was arrested for allegedly damaging a Waldorf Astoria hotel room in Beverly Hills. Additionally, he was expelled by the WBC for using a racial slur on social media, for which he has since apologized